Mike Conley returns in Game 2 vs. Mavericks after getting ankle re-taped

The Utah Jazz saw Mike Conley leave Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter and head to the locker room.

Mike Conley heading to the Jazz's locker room. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) April 19, 2022

It turns out Conley was only going to get his ankle re-taped and he’s now good to go for the contest.

Mike Conley had an ankle retaped….he’s good to go — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) April 19, 2022

Nevertheless, this was a scary moment for Jazz fans as Conley has dealt with numerous injuries in his career. He even had trouble in last year’s playoffs, which eventually led to Utah’s exit from the postseason in the second round. The guard is the key to Utah’s chances, as he’s a valuable asset on both ends of the floor. With Donovan Mitchell firing on all cylinders, Conley can hang back and control the game. He does hit key shots like the late jumper in Game 1, but his main role will be to slow down the opposition’s top guard. The Jazz need a big run this postseason to avoid major changes, and Conley represents a key part of that puzzle.