Mike Conley returns in Game 2 vs. Mavericks after getting ankle re-taped

Conley left early in the first quarter.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz saw Mike Conley leave Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter and head to the locker room.

It turns out Conley was only going to get his ankle re-taped and he’s now good to go for the contest.

Nevertheless, this was a scary moment for Jazz fans as Conley has dealt with numerous injuries in his career. He even had trouble in last year’s playoffs, which eventually led to Utah’s exit from the postseason in the second round. The guard is the key to Utah’s chances, as he’s a valuable asset on both ends of the floor. With Donovan Mitchell firing on all cylinders, Conley can hang back and control the game. He does hit key shots like the late jumper in Game 1, but his main role will be to slow down the opposition’s top guard. The Jazz need a big run this postseason to avoid major changes, and Conley represents a key part of that puzzle.

