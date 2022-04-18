Gary Trent Jr. leaves Game 2 vs. 76ers with illness, won’t return

The Toronto Raptors saw Gary Trent Jr. leave Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter due to the effects of a non-COVID illness he had been battling. The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the contest.

Trent Jr. entered the day as “doubtful” due to the illness, but was quickly upgraded to questionable and ultimately decided he would try to play through it. The guard finished the game with just one rebound, as he missed all three of his shots from the floor. Trent Jr. only played 10 minutes in the contest.

The Raptors are already down Scottie Barnes with an ankle sprain and now have Trent Jr. dealing with an illness. Game 3 is in Toronto on Wednesday, so the Raptors will hope their starting shooting guard can shake this sickness by then. If he doesn’t play, look for Toronto to use Malachi Flynn and Armoni Brooks more in Game 3.