Nikola Jokic gets ejected in fourth quarter of Game 2 vs. Warriors

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors after seemingly not agreeing with a no-call on a shot attempt. Here’s the interaction which led to the big man getting tossed.

Nikola Jokic has been ejected pic.twitter.com/too0bymeyi — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 19, 2022

The Nuggets were once again facing a blowout loss en route to a 2-0 deficit when Jokic let loose on the referee. The center put up 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists but shot just 9-20 from the floor and 0-4 from behind the arc. Even with Jokic putting up his usual stellar numbers, the Nuggets simply don’t have enough talent across the board to match the Warriors.

Jokic closed the season as the MVP favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, but it’ll be interesting to see if this playoff performance has any bearing on how his win would be received, if he does lift the trophy for a second straight season.