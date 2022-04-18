 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nikola Jokic gets ejected in fourth quarter of Game 2 vs. Warriors

The reigning MVP was frustrated with the lack of foul calls.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Two
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Nemanja Bjelica of the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors after seemingly not agreeing with a no-call on a shot attempt. Here’s the interaction which led to the big man getting tossed.

The Nuggets were once again facing a blowout loss en route to a 2-0 deficit when Jokic let loose on the referee. The center put up 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists but shot just 9-20 from the floor and 0-4 from behind the arc. Even with Jokic putting up his usual stellar numbers, the Nuggets simply don’t have enough talent across the board to match the Warriors.

Jokic closed the season as the MVP favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, but it’ll be interesting to see if this playoff performance has any bearing on how his win would be received, if he does lift the trophy for a second straight season.

