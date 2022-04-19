Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, April 19

The NBA Playoffs continue with three games on the slate for Tuesday night. The action gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Hawks vs. Heat while the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies will tip off just an hour later at 8:30 p.m. The Pelicans vs. Suns game will tip at 10:00 p.m. to round out the night’s action.

With just three games on the schedule, props are somewhat limited especially compared to a regular season slate. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props from these three games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker over 27.5 points (-105)

Booker put up 25 points in Game 1 against the Pels, adding eight assists and four rebounds to the mix as well. His season average against New Orleans sits at 27.0 ppg, but that includes a rare 18-point performance near the beginning of the season. Since that 18 pointer, Booker scored 33, 30, and 27 against the Pels in the regular season. His 25 in Game 1 shouldn’t be indicative of his output for the rest of the series, as Chris Paul scored a rare 30 points, topping his season high of 27. With a more pass-oriented Paul game, Booker’s scoring production will go up, making this prop somewhat of a no-brainer tonight.

Trae Young over 2.5 threes (-140)

Young had a rough go in Game 1 against the Heat, logging only eight points, going 1-for-12 from the field, and 0-for-7 from downtown. There’s only one way for Young to go in Game 2, and that’s up. Before the first round, he went seven straight games where he hit at least three from beyond the arc, hitting four of them in four of those seven games. One off night doesn’t mean that’s how Young will trend throughout the series, so expect him to bounce back tonight and knock down at least three from distance.

Ja Morant over 29.5 points (-120)

Morant will be looking for revenge as the Grizzlies dropped a 130-117 result in Game 1. He put in a solid performance, though, notching 32 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in the loss. Karl-Anthony Towns saw to it that Steven Adams had a rough game, while Anthony Edwards went huge for 36 points to help ice the Grizz. Memphis will do whatever it can to avoid going down 2-0 as it heads to Minnesota for Game 3, so expect Morant to put up similar if not better numbers at FedExForum tonight.

