NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, April 19

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are well underway as the first round continues. Tuesday night’s slate has three games across the league, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Hawks vs. Heat, followed by the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. The night caps off with the Pelicans vs. Suns at 10 p.m. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns, $5,000

Bridges ended up with 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists in Game 1 against the Pelicans, racking up 25.75 fantasy points at DraftKings. The 2021-22 NBA DPOY finalist continues to bring in solid performances, and now his price tag can officially qualify him as a value pick in our book. He’s averaged 26.3 DKFP throughout the season, and should continue to do well against a team like the Pels. He went for 38 minutes in Game 1 of the series, so expect him to see plenty of time on the floor tonight in Game 2 as he looks to turn in a similar performance, if not a better one.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,400

Clarke logged a big double-double in the loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1, notching 13 points and 12 rebounds. He brought in 36 DKFP, making his stock rise significantly from $3,800 to $4,400 this time around. He’s still classified as a value play, and should be able to bring in some solid points this series especially if Steven Adams continues to struggle going head-to-head with Karl-Anthony Towns. Clarke saw more minutes than Adams in Game 1, which resulted in his fifth double-double of the season.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat, $4,200

Robinson had a huge night against the Hawks in Game 1, going for 27 points as he shot 90 percent from the floor. He made eight of his nine attempts from downtown as he came off the bench and added a huge boost for the Heat, helping carry them to a big 115-91 win over the Hawks. His total from Game 1 was 32.25 fantasy points and while he may not always turn in numbers that high, he should still be bringing in a good amount of points for fantasy managers especially if he stays hot from three-point land.