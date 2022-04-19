How to watch Tuesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Three games will highlight the Tuesday NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. TNT will feature a doubleheader during the evening while NBATV will have a matchup of their own.

TNT will begin its coverage at 7:30 p.m. ET with Game 2 of the Eastern Conference showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat. The Heat routed the Hawks in a 115-91 victory on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead.

Following that matchup will Game 2 of the Western Conference series between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Suns downed the Pelicans with a 110-99 victory in Game 1 on Sunday to go up 1-0.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The NBATV game will feature the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of their series at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Wolves were able to rip homecourt advantage from the Grizzlies on Saturday, stunning Memphis with a 130-117 victory.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.