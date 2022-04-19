How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies via live online stream

NBATV will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Date: Tuesday, April 19

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBATV

Live stream: nbatv.com

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Minnesota was able to walk into Memphis on Saturday and steal away homecourt advantage in the series with a 131-117 victory in Game 1. Anthony Edwards introduced himself to the nation at large with 36 points and six assists in his playoff debut while Karl-Anthony Towns put up 29 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Ja Morant put up a nice statistical performance in the setback, scoring 32 points to go along with eight assists.