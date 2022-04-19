How to watch Pelicans vs. Suns via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Pelicans vs. Suns

Date: Tuesday, April 19

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

Phoenix showed why its the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Sunday when jumping all over New Orleans for a 110-99 Game 1 victory on Sunday. Chris Paul went off for 30 points and 10 assists in the win while Devin Booker followed that up with 25 points and eight assists for the Suns. The Pelicans didn’t go down quietly and CJ McCollum came up big in the loss with 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.