How to watch Hawks vs. Heat via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

Hawks vs. Heat

Date: Tuesday, April 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami imposed its will with a big 115-91 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 on Sunday to go up 1-0 for the series. Jimmy Butler made a significant impact with 21 points and six rebounds while Duncan Robinson led the Heat in scoring with 27. The Hawks, meanwhile, were held to just 38.7 percent shooting for the afternoon and seemed tired after playing in the play-in tournament less than 48 hours earlier. Trae Young was held to just eight points in the loss.