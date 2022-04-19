Best lineup strategy for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies NBA Showdown

The 2022 NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves look to go up 2-0 over the Memphis Grizzlies. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The first game went to the T-Wolves as they logged a big 130-117 win over the No. 2 seed on Saturday. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will look to even up the series, as going down 2-0 before heading on the road could spell trouble for Memphis.

Most fantasy managers will look to put Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns in their lineup, which both make for good choices. However, there are plenty of other options down the line especially when you’re looking at FLEX and value picks. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Ja Morant ($9,800) - Despite the loss, Morant still had a great game as he turned in 32 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in Game 1. It was good enough for 49.5 fantasy points, which is about right on par with his performances all season long. His average is 47.2 fppg throughout the season, though he’s had a handful of games showing how high his ceiling can go, turning in upwards of 70 fantasy points on multiple occasions. Morant will run the Grizzlies offense as usual and should be expected to bring in the best performance as far as Memphis goes.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500) - It’s not a shock that KAT shows up as a solid captain choice. He outdid Morant in Game 1, bringing in 52.75 fantasy points with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists on the night. After an underwhelming performance in the play-in game against the Clippers, Towns seems to be back to his usual self, giving Grizzlies center Steven Adams an incredibly tough time on both ends of the floor. He was outscored by Anthony Edwards, but Towns was extremely productive and can put out bigger numbers on a more consistent basis.

FLEX Plays

Brandon Clarke ($4,400) - While gave Steven Adams a rough time up and down the court, Brandon Clarke had better luck as he saw more minutes (27) and logged his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He brought in 36 fantasy points, which is the second game in a row that saw him hit over 30. If Adams continues to have a tough time against KAT, expect Clarke to see more time on the floor. His $4,400 salary isn’t a bad number. Desmond Bane or Dillon Brooks could be solid FLEX plays as well, but I’m leaning toward Clarke to have another good game especially if Adams just can’t get it together.

Anthony Edwards ($8,200) - Edwards was a monster in Game 1, putting up 36 points, six assists, and two rebounds in the win for the T-Wolves. He even slightly outscored Towns, bringing in 54.5 fantasy points on the night with 40 minutes on the floor. The 20-year-old has certainly been proving his worth, coming off a 72.5 fantasy point performance against the Spurs last week that saw him score a career-high 49 points. He’s averaged 28.2 points on the floor through his last five outings and should continue to be a threat going forward for Minnesota.

Fades

Steven Adams ($5,200) - It’s no surprise Adams shows up as a fade after his underwhelming showing in Game 1. KAT proved to be too much for the 28-year-old center, as Adams didn’t even make it on the score sheet through 24 minutes on the floor. He logged three rebounds and three assists, ending up in some foul trouble. He’ll look for a better performance tonight if he’s given the opportunity, but don’t count on him to bring in a solid amount of fantasy points until he figures out how to handle Towns. Clarke will be the beneficiary of Adams’ struggles.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($3,900) - While Vanderbilt averaged 22.7 fantasy points per game throughout the regular season, his last three outings have been fairly underwhelming, averaging just 10.6 fppg in that stretch. He only notched two points, six rebounds, and one assist through 19 minutes in Game 1 against the Grizzlies. While his price tag is fairly low, you can pay another $100 for someone like Jaden McDaniels at forward, who put up 34.75 fantasy points off the bench in his first-ever playoff outing.

The Outcome

The Grizzlies find themselves in a pretty rough spot heading into Game 2, despite being 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Losing both opening games at home and heading to Minnesota down 2-0 would be nothing short of disastrous for a team who dazzled the league all season long. They’ll have to find a way to keep guys like Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards at bay, and Steven Adams needs to figure out how to deal with Karl-Anthony Towns. Ja Morant will continue to do what he does, so the rest of the team needs to be on its A-game as well to equalize the series tonight.

This is going to be an incredibly fun series to watch, and I think the Grizzlies can edge out the T-Wolves tonight after shoring up the problems they had in Game 1.

Final score: Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 109