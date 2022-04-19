Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Heat on Tuesday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will try to tie up their first round series against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night. The Heat throughly dominated the Hawks from the opening tip on Sunday, defeating them 115-91 in Game 1.

Duncan Robinson led both teams with 27 points off the bench (9-10 FG, 8-9 3pt) as the Hawks had no answer for the three-point shooter. The Heat are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

Hawks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -7

The Hawks will look to fix their issues from Game 1 as they could not do a single thing on offense or defense. Miami’s suffocating defense held Atlanta to 38.7 percent shooting from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range. Young was also made a non-factor as he had eight points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field and 0-of-7 from three-point range. Atlanta only won one game over the Heat during the regular season, which is something to keep in mind.

As for Miami, it showed everybody why it is the No. 1 seed in the East. The Heat shot 52.4 percent from the field and a ridiculous 47.4 percent from three. The Hawks had no answer for the Heat despite forcing 15 turnovers. Miami is 12-8 against the spread when it is favored between 6-9 points. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 1-6 ATS when they are 6-9 point underdogs.

Over/Under: Under 219

The total points scored in Game 1 were 206, which is in line with what we saw from both of these teams this season. In their four regular season matchups, the total points scored were 206, 242, 218, and 203. I expect the Hawks’ offense to play than they did on Sunday, but the under is still the better play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.