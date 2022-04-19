Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to ride the momentum of their Game 1 win into Game 2 against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday afternoon.

Edwards put on a show in his NBA playoff debut, recording 36 points, six rebounds, and two assists. The Grizzlies are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 240.5.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Minnesota +6.5

If the Grizzlies want to even up the series at 1-1, it starts on fixing up their defensive woes that plagued them in Game 1. Memphis allowed Minnesota to score 130 points, which is one big way to lose a playoff game. The T’Wolves also shot 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. The Grizzlies shot 45.3 percent from the field, which is still good. But they only made 25.9 percent of their 27 three-point attempts, which won’t cut it and isn't a key to victory.

This is not going to be an easy series for the Grizzlies, but if they can keep Malik Beasley in check off the bench and get back to their defensive principles they should be okay. The T’Wolves are 4-6 against the spread when they are 5.5-8.5 underdogs this season and have the offense to keep it close with Memphis.

Over/Under: Under 240.5

240.5 is a ridiculously high total for a playoff team, regardless of who is playing. But when you have Grizzlies and Timberwolves playing each other in a series, they can both score a lot of points. In their four regular season meetings, the total points scored were 243, 233, 224, and 233. I think Memphis plays defense like we know it can, which makes the under the play here.

