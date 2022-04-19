Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Suns on Tuesday

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans will try to avoid going down 0-2 to Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns tonight in Game 2. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 110-99 in Game 1 on Sunday night.

Paul had a vintage performance to start the playoffs with a double-double consisting of 30 points (game-high) and 10 assists. He also added seven rebounds in the Game 1 victory. The Suns are 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Pelicans vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -9.5

The Pelicans were playing behind the eight-ball from the opening tip as the Suns jumped out to 12-point lead. However, they tried to make it a game in the third quarter, outscoring Phoenix by 11 points. It was not enough as C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram did not shoot the ball well from the perimeter down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the Suns saw their “Big 3” of Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker dominate the game. The trio combined for 76 of the team’s 110 points. We should expect them to have another good performance tonight as the Suns look forward to going up 2-0. The Pels are 1-7 against the spread this season when they are 8-11 point underdogs, while the Suns are 11-7 ATS when favored between 8-11 points.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

In Game 1 on Sunday night, the total points scored were 209. When these two teams played in the regular season, the total points scored were 212, 233, 219, and 246. We know Phoenix can score points, but also lock down on the defensive end. I’d lean towards the under with the Suns’ defense leading the charge.

