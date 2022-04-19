Moneyline, goal total picks for Bruins vs. Blues on Tuesday

Two playoff-bound teams jockeying for position ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will drop the puck on Tuesday night as the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues as the NHL regular season begins to wind down.

We take a look at tonight’s matchup, and make some betting picks as well. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bruins vs. Blues, 8:07 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu

Puck line: Bruins +1.5 (-225), Blues -1.5 (+185)

Total: Over 6 (-115), Under 6 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Bruins (+135), Blues (-115)

Moneyline pick: Blues (-115)

It’s a toss-up between the Blues and Avalanche for the hottest team in the NHL right now and it’s hard to go against STL when they are skating as well as they are right now. St. Louis is averaging six goals a game during the month of April, are winners of nine straight, and have an 11-0-1 record over the past 12 games. Boston is tough on the road (23-11-3) and will do a good job of slowing most teams down. The Bruins however are not a healthy team and sorely miss David Pastrnak (undisclosed injury) in the top six, putting a lot of the scoring load on Brad Marchand. Boston will also be without No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark. If the injuries continue to pile up, the Bruins might focus more on health and playoff positioning.

Goal total: Over 6 (-115)

The Blues might hit five or six goals by themselves at the rate they are going. Boston’s defense has been very good on the road and respectable overall. The Bruins played St. Louis tough in a 4-2 loss last week at the TD Garden Center, so they know what to expect. Bruins likely starter Jeremy Swayman has played much more than most No. 2 goalies in the league, but I don’t know if he’s ready for the attack that the Blues possess right now. Eventually, St. Louis will cool off a bit, I just don’t think it’s happening Tuesday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.