How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the April 19th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re in for another standard episode of the developmental brand as we continue to set the landscape for the current cast of characters. One has to wonder if they’ll officially announce a special episode for next month as there’s no pay-per-view to build towards for the foreseeable future.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, April 19th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Just one week after debuting in 2.0, Pretty Deadly emerged victorious from the five-team gauntlet match to capture the NXT Men’s Tag Team Championship. The duo defeated the Creed Brothers in the final match after the Creeds barreled through three other teams to make the final. It appears that these two teams are set to fight each other in an official title match down the road, especially considering that Pretty Deadly have been attacking the Creeds for months now.

Similar to what Dolph Ziggler did in the leadup to Stand and Deliver, Natalya graced her presence in NXT last week. She shared pleasantries with Cora Jade in the ring before turning on the young upstart by putting her in the sharpshooter. We’re on a definitive path towards those two facing each other in a match at a later date but in the meantime, Natalya will face Tatum Paxley in a singles match tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll get the continued saga between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy. Santos Escobar challenged Carmelo Hayes to a one-on-one match and we may be seeing the last of Escobar in 2.0 with Legado del Fantasma rumored for a main roster call-up. We’ll also finally get the one-on-one showdown between Sarray and Tiffany Stratton.