Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, April 19

There is a jam-packed day of baseball on Tuesday, April 19th with 17 (!) games in total with two separate doubleheaders. With all of the action to choose from, you have ample opportunity to place player prop bets. Here are our three favorite best for Tuesday’s games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 19

Manny Machado, Over 0.5 hits (-245)

Machado is having an up and down season at the plate, but the ups are really high up there. In 12 games he has four multi-hit games, but also four games where he didn’t register a hit. In the first game of this series against the Cincinnati Reds, Machado went 3-4 with a home run and a double. Facing the lefty Reiver Sanmartin, Machado will get at least one hit on Tuesday.

Corbin Burnes, Over 8.5 strikeouts (+110)

This is a high strikeout line, but a) Corbin Burnes looked like his usual self in his second start and b) he is facing the Pittsburgh Pirates. After only pitching five innings and striking out four in his first start of the season, Burnes rebounded in his second. He pitched seven innings and gave up three hits while striking out eight. The Pirates have a bad lineup with a high swing-and-miss tendency. Burnes should see at least nine strikeouts with a legit shot at double-digits.

J.P. Crawford, Over 0.5 hits (-210)

Crawford leads the Seattle Mariners in batting average hitting .355 to start the season. That is slightly misleading because he crushes pitches on the road, but has struggled to have the same success at home. On Tuesday, he takes on right-hander Jon Gray of the Texas Rangers. Gray has pitched once so far and went four innings and gave up three hits and three earned runs. Crawford has a good matchup and will tally a rare hit in this home game.

