MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, April 19

Tuesday, April 19th has a solid main slate of baseball games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. There are 11 games available to choose players from at DraftKings DFS. The only main slate game that you can’t choose from is the second game of the doubleheader between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets. Here are the top pitchers and hitters available for your lineup with value plays as well.

Top Pitchers

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves ($10,700) — Buehler has pitched five innings and given up two earned runs in each of his first two outings. The Braves lineup can annihilate baseballs, but they have been inconsistent. Buehler is the most expensive pitcher available but comes with a lot of risks. You should be able to find more productive options for your lineup.

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($10,500) — Burnes got knocked around in his first outing of the season but followed it up with his usual shutdown stuff. In his second start, Burnes pitched seven innings giving up only three hits while striking out eight. He draws a very favorable matchup against the Pirates lineup. Burnes will cost a pretty penny but should be worth it.

Top Hitters

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($6,200) — The Nationals and Diamondbacks are playing a doubleheader on Tuesday. Arizona will be sending a lefty to the mound in both games. Soto and the Nats will take on Tyler Gilbert in Game 2. So far, Gilbert has taken on the Seattle Mariners twice and gave up two earned runs in each outing. Soto heads into today only 1-10 against lefties. He’s one of the best hitters in the game, but be cautious throwing him into your lineup with this matchup.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies ($6,100) — Like Soto, Harper is also facing a lefty in his game on Tuesday. The Rockies will be starting left-hander Kyle Freeland who has given up five earned runs in each of his two outings of the season. Harper is hitting .182 against lefties to start the year. He does have the advantage of playing at Coors Field so there is still clear upside, but the matchup is a rough one.

Value Pitcher

Chris Archer, Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals ($5,400) — Archer will be making his second start of the season. In the first, he pitched four innings against the Dodgers and gave up two hits while striking out three. The Royals lineup hasn’t been lighting up scoreboards so even if Archer is past his prime, he still has value in this game.

Value Hitter

Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals ($2,500) — It’s wild that Arraez is so cheap for your lineup. He is part of a platoon for the Twins but gets the starting nod against right-handed pitchers. The Royals are starting Carlos Hernandez who gave up four earned runs over 4.1 innings in his first start. Arraez is hitting .296 in nine games played with one double, one home run and four RBIs. At this price, he only has upside for your lineup.