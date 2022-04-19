Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, April 19

We have a loaded 17-game slate in the majors on Tuesday, with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

On Monday, we saw the Twins open up the slate with a resounding 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway. We also saw the Oakland Athletics take down the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in their first home game of the season, and Freddie Freeman hit his first home run of the year against his former squad, the Atlanta Braves.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, April 19

The Brew Crew opened up their three-game set on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-1 win. Milwaukee scored six runs for the second-straight game, thanks to a five-run fifth inning. The Brewers will now try to extend their winning streak to three games tonight with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes on the mound.

After a tough Opening Day start against the Cubs, Burnes rebounded nicely against the Baltimore Orioles last week with seven shutout innings and recording eight strikeouts. He should have no issues against the Pirates, who he had a 3.18 ERA against last season. The Brewers offense should be able to tee off on J.T. Brubaker, who owns an ERA of 9.82.

The Mets enter today’s doubleheader against the Giants, winning four out of their last five games and three-straight series. Game 1 of the doubleheader features a quality pitching matchup between Alex Wood and Tylor Megill. Wood pitched well in his San Fran debut last week, striking out 10 in 5.0 innings pitched, while Megill has not allowed a single run in 10.1 innings pitched.

Megill should be able to have success against a hot Giants’ team, who has won five-straight games. San Francisco’s offense is hitting .236 with 9.56 strikeouts per game. When he faced this same Giants’ team last season, Megill went 0-1 with an ERA of 7.45 (two starts). Both of these offenses should put up some hits, but scoring might be at premium in this series.

If you want a plus-money play, look no further than the Padres, who will have Joe Musgrove on the mound against the Reds. The Padres took the first game of the three-game series in a 4-1 win on Monday night. The Reds have lost seven consecutive games by an average of 4.4 runs per game. And not too mention, Cincinnati is only hitting .181 at the plate this season.

Meanwhile, the Padres have won three out of their last five games, but averaging 4.4 runs per game. San Diego should not have any issues with Reiver Sanmartin, who has a 6.14 ERA through two starts.

