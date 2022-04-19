Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, April 19

Tuesday, April 19th has a solid main slate of baseball games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. There are 11 games available to choose players from at DraftKings DFS. The only main slate game that you can’t choose from is the second game of the doubleheader between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, April 19.

Corbin Burnes $10,500

Christian Yelich $4,800

Andrew McCutchen $4,300

Burnes got a little rocked in his first outing of the season but followed it up with his usual stuff. In his second start, Burnes pitched seven innings giving up only three hits while striking out eight. He draws a very favorable matchup against the Pirates lineup. Yelich has started looking like his old self and that is dangerous for opposing pitchers. JT Brubaker takes the mound for the Pirates and has given up four earned runs in each of his starts this season.

Chris Archer $5,400

Carlos Correa $4,300

Gio Urshela $2,100

Luis Arraez $2,500

The Twins have looked rough to start the season, but they got some much-needed momentum with an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Today, they start a three-game series against the Royals that allow them to get back on track. Minnesota sends veteran Chris Archer to the mound and while his best days are behind him, he can still have a valuable outing against the Royals. Correa, Urshela and Arraez have been some of the team’s best hitters with Correa finally getting out of his slump and looking to turn around his early-season woes.

Nick Castellanos $5,900

Rhys Hoskins $5,500

J.T. Realmuto $5,300

The Rockies are off to a strong start, but the Phillies lineup should feast in the thin Denver air. Colorado is sending lefty Kyle Freeland to the mound so that gives upside to the right-handed bats of Castellanos, Hoskins and Realmuto. Freeland has pitched two games at home so far this season and has given up five earned runs in each outing. Castellanos will likely put a ball or two in the outfield seats this series. Hoskins and Realmuto will also hit for power in this game making all three worthy of a lineup spot.