Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Lincoln, Alabama on Sunday, April 24th. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 Geico 500 which is the 10th race of the season. The race will be 188 laps with 60 in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, with Stage 3 being the remaining 68. The Geico 500 gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Brad Keselowski won the 2021 race marking his fourth win at the event. He is tied for the most wins for this race in history. He has +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to get his fifth career win at the event.

Ryan Blaney has the best odds to win the 2022 Geico 500 installed at +1000. He is followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1400), Chase Elliott (+1400) and Bubba Wallace (+1400) who round out the drivers with the five best odds to take the checkered flag.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 Geico 500 at the Talladega Speedway.

2022 Geico 500 race, opening odds Racer Winner Top-3 Top-5 Racer Winner Top-3 Top-5 Ryan Blaney +1000 +250 +125 Joey Logano +1200 +280 +150 Brad Keselowski +1400 +400 +175 Chase Briscoe +1400 +400 +175 Bubba Wallace +1400 +400 +175 Austin Cindric +1400 +400 +175 Denny Hamlin +1400 +400 +175 Chase Elliott +1400 +400 +175 Kyle Larson +1600 +450 +200 Kyle Busch +1600 +450 +200 Kevin Harvick +1600 +450 +200 William Byron +1800 +500 +225 Aric Almirola +2000 +550 +250 Alex Bowman +2000 +550 +250 Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250 Chris Buescher +2500 +700 +300 Ross Chastain +2500 +700 +300 Kurt Busch +2500 +600 +300 Christopher Bell +2500 +700 +300 Austin Dillon +3000 +700 +350 Michael McDowell +3000 +800 +350 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 +700 +350 Martin Truex Jr. +3000 +800 +350 Harrison Burton +5000 +1300 +600 Cole Custer +5000 +1000 +500 Justin Haley +6000 +1000 +700 Daniel Suarez +6000 +1200 +700 Erik Jones +7000 +2000 +800 Ty Dillon +9000 +2500 +900 Noah Gragson +10000 +2500 +1000 Todd Gilliland +10000 +2500 +1000 David Ragan +10000 +2500 +1000 Daniel Hemric +10000 +2500 +1000 Corey Lajoie +10000 +2500 +1000 Landon Cassill +50000 +7000 +1600 J.J. Yeley +50000 +7000 +2000 Greg Biffle +50000 +7000 +2000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +10000 +2500 Cody Ware +100000 +10000 +2500

