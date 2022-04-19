Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Lincoln, Alabama on Sunday, April 24th. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 Geico 500 which is the 10th race of the season. The race will be 188 laps with 60 in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, with Stage 3 being the remaining 68. The Geico 500 gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.
Brad Keselowski won the 2021 race marking his fourth win at the event. He is tied for the most wins for this race in history. He has +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to get his fifth career win at the event.
Ryan Blaney has the best odds to win the 2022 Geico 500 installed at +1000. He is followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1400), Chase Elliott (+1400) and Bubba Wallace (+1400) who round out the drivers with the five best odds to take the checkered flag.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 Geico 500 at the Talladega Speedway.
2022 Geico 500 race, opening odds
|Racer
|Winner
|Top-3
|Top-5
|Racer
|Winner
|Top-3
|Top-5
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|+250
|+125
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|+280
|+150
|Brad Keselowski
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Chase Briscoe
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Bubba Wallace
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Austin Cindric
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Denny Hamlin
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Chase Elliott
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Kyle Larson
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Kyle Busch
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Kevin Harvick
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|William Byron
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Aric Almirola
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Alex Bowman
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Tyler Reddick
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Chris Buescher
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Ross Chastain
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|+600
|+300
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Austin Dillon
|+3000
|+700
|+350
|Michael McDowell
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+3000
|+700
|+350
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Harrison Burton
|+5000
|+1300
|+600
|Cole Custer
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Justin Haley
|+6000
|+1000
|+700
|Daniel Suarez
|+6000
|+1200
|+700
|Erik Jones
|+7000
|+2000
|+800
|Ty Dillon
|+9000
|+2500
|+900
|Noah Gragson
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|Todd Gilliland
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|David Ragan
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|Daniel Hemric
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|Corey Lajoie
|+10000
|+2500
|+1000
|Landon Cassill
|+50000
|+7000
|+1600
|J.J. Yeley
|+50000
|+7000
|+2000
|Greg Biffle
|+50000
|+7000
|+2000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+10000
|+2500
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+10000
|+2500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.