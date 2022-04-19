 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Violet Defense Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Lincoln, Alabama on Sunday, April 24th. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 Geico 500 which is the 10th race of the season. The race will be 188 laps with 60 in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, with Stage 3 being the remaining 68. The Geico 500 gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Brad Keselowski won the 2021 race marking his fourth win at the event. He is tied for the most wins for this race in history. He has +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to get his fifth career win at the event.

Ryan Blaney has the best odds to win the 2022 Geico 500 installed at +1000. He is followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1400), Chase Elliott (+1400) and Bubba Wallace (+1400) who round out the drivers with the five best odds to take the checkered flag.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 Geico 500 at the Talladega Speedway.

2022 Geico 500 race, opening odds

Racer Winner Top-3 Top-5
Racer Winner Top-3 Top-5
Ryan Blaney +1000 +250 +125
Joey Logano +1200 +280 +150
Brad Keselowski +1400 +400 +175
Chase Briscoe +1400 +400 +175
Bubba Wallace +1400 +400 +175
Austin Cindric +1400 +400 +175
Denny Hamlin +1400 +400 +175
Chase Elliott +1400 +400 +175
Kyle Larson +1600 +450 +200
Kyle Busch +1600 +450 +200
Kevin Harvick +1600 +450 +200
William Byron +1800 +500 +225
Aric Almirola +2000 +550 +250
Alex Bowman +2000 +550 +250
Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250
Chris Buescher +2500 +700 +300
Ross Chastain +2500 +700 +300
Kurt Busch +2500 +600 +300
Christopher Bell +2500 +700 +300
Austin Dillon +3000 +700 +350
Michael McDowell +3000 +800 +350
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 +700 +350
Martin Truex Jr. +3000 +800 +350
Harrison Burton +5000 +1300 +600
Cole Custer +5000 +1000 +500
Justin Haley +6000 +1000 +700
Daniel Suarez +6000 +1200 +700
Erik Jones +7000 +2000 +800
Ty Dillon +9000 +2500 +900
Noah Gragson +10000 +2500 +1000
Todd Gilliland +10000 +2500 +1000
David Ragan +10000 +2500 +1000
Daniel Hemric +10000 +2500 +1000
Corey Lajoie +10000 +2500 +1000
Landon Cassill +50000 +7000 +1600
J.J. Yeley +50000 +7000 +2000
Greg Biffle +50000 +7000 +2000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +10000 +2500
Cody Ware +100000 +10000 +2500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation