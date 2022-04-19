Moneyline pick, best player prop for White Sox vs. Guardians

The Chicago White Sox (6-3) will kick off the first game of a six-game road trip on Tuesday, April 19th, against the Cleveland Guardians. Game one of the series was postponed due to inclement weather and is now a split doubleheader on July 12th. The first pitch for Tuesday’s matchup is set for 6:10 EST and will air on ESPN+. The White Sox are sending lefty Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 era) to the mound to square off against Shane Bieber (0-0, 2.70).

Bieber has been his usual self this season. In his ten innings of work, he has allowed three runs, all of which came in the 6th inning of his last start against the Cincinnati Reds. Keuchel has thrown five innings so far this season and has given up three runs and six hits.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m ET

Point spread: Cleveland -1.5

Total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Chicago White Sox (+125) vs. Cleveland (-145 )

ML pick: Cleveland -145

Both teams are off to a solid start this season, but Bieber is on the mound, and Eloy Jimenez is the only White Sox to have a batting average of over .300 against him. Bieber's lifetime is 5-1 against the Sox with an era of 2.55. On the other hand, with Keuchel only going five innings in his first start, don’t expect him to go much beyond that in Tuesday’s matchup. Several of the Guardians hitters have had success against Keuchel, including Jose Ramirez, who is batting a .318 lifetime against the lefty.

Shane Bieber, over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

Bieber has 95 career strikeouts against the White Sox. He has faced them 12 times and has struck out at least six batters in each appearance except for one. As he continues to build upon his starts this season, he should also be able to continue his success against Chicago.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.