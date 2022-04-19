Moneyline pick, best player prop for Braves vs. Dodgers on Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 19th, the Atlanta Braves will play their second game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is game two of an early three-game series between these World Series favorites.

The Dodgers took the win in game one on the back of a poetic home run by Freddie Freeman. You can’t write this any better; Freeman’s first home run as a Dodger came in his first at-bat against his former team. On Tuesday, Max Fried (0-2, 5.73 ERA) takes the mound for the Braves while Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.38 ERA) is on the bump for Los Angeles.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8

Moneyline odds: Atlanta +130, Los Angeles -150

ML pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -150

The Dodgers lineup is one of the toughest to get through in the entire MLB. Unfortunately for the Braves, Fried has had good stuff to start the year but has had poor outcomes. In two starts, Fried has pitched 11 innings and given up 15 hits and seven earned runs. He is in desperate need of a bounce-back outing, but Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Freeman and Mookie Betts are going to make that very tough to come by.

Trea Turner, Over 1.5 hits (Odds)

Turner is no stranger to playing against the Braves as he used to play in the NL East with the Washington Nationals. Turner has been manning the leadoff spot for the Dodgers and is hitting .310 to start the year. He has played in 10 games this year and has hits in nine of them. Taking on Fried, Turner has the handed-ness matchup and has a good shot to notch his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.