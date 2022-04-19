Pick on the Total for Rangers-Mariners on Tuesday

There’s has a lot of player movement in the American League West this offseason and the marquee bats of the Texas Rangers will look to get the better of reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners (-145. 7.5)

Ray came over in the off-season after his award winning season with the Toronto Blue Jays but even in his Cy Young season, still surrendered 1.5 home runs per nine innings and dating back to last season has allowed 17 home runs in his last 16 starts across 99.1 innings.

The Rangers counter with a pitcher they picked up in the off-season Jon Gray, who had his road struggles with the Colorado Rockies last season, posting a 5.22 ERA away from Coors Field in 2021 with opponents hitting .285 off of him and allowing 3.4 walks per nine innings.

The supporting cast behind Gray has been far from stellar as well with the Rangers bullpen posting a league-worst 5.66 ERA with 11 home runs allowed, which also is the most in the league.

For the pitching shortfall, the bats have shaped up though, with the additions of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in the off-season helping turn an offense that was last in runs per game after the All-Star Break last season to being tied for the most runs per game in the American League this season with 5.4.

With Rays’ tenancies to give up home runs and the Rangers taking a very offensive minded approach with subpar pitching to back it up, Tuesday showdown in Seattle should deliver a slugfest.

The Play: Rangers vs Mariners Over 7.5

