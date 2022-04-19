Mel Kiper, Todd McShay create 3-round mock draft with 18 WRs, 5 QB, 4 RBs, 4 TEs

The 2022 NFL Draft is nine days away and that means it is once again time for Mel Kiper and Todd McShay to put together a dueling mock draft at ESPN. This latest 2022 NFL mock draft from ESPN’s draft analysts has them alternating picks through the first three rounds of the draft.
McShay opens with the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Kiper then has the Lions selecting Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. The three rounds close with the 49ers picking Purdue wide receiver David Bell at No. 105.
Most fantasy football dynasty leagues likely won’t be holding their player drafts until May or June. Mock drafts only help us so much, but it’s interesting for dynasty leagues to see where players are landing in anticipation of what kind of value they might have. For example, Kiper has the Falcons selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson as the first receiver off the board at No. 8 overall. The Falcons are in a rebuilding phase having dealt away Matt Ryan after failing to acquire Deshaun Watson. They may draft a QB at some point, but Marcus Mariota is their 2022 starter for the time being. It’s hard to get too excited about Wilson’s short-term prospects in Atlanta.
On the other hand, Kiper has North Dakota State’s Christian Watson as the fifth receiver off the board, going to the Packers at No. 22. He gains considerable short-term value, but we also don’t know how long Aaron Rodgers will be in town. This creates some balancing one has to do in making your picks.
As has become the norm in recent years, wide receivers are going to be the most notable players off the board. And yet, dynasty teams will have to roll the dice on some of these quarterbacks. Kiper has Liberty’s Malik Willis going to the Panthers, which offers considerable upside in terms of getting into the starting lineup sooner than later. Most folks view the 2023 QB class more positively, but that doesn’t mean dynasty league owners should sleep on some of the upside in this year’s class.
Here’s a look at the skill position players and their landing spots coming out of Kiper’s mock draft.
Quarterback
6. Panthers: Malik Willis, Liberty
20. Steelers: Kenny Pickett, Pitt
32. Lions: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
40. Seahawks: Matt Corral, Ole Miss
49. Saints: Sam Howell, UNC
Running Back
37. Texans: Breece Hall, Iowa State
38. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
87. Cardinals: James Cook, Georgia
97. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Wide Receiver
8. Falcons: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
10. Jets: Drake London, USC
15. Eagles: Jameson Williams, Alabama
19. Saints: Chris Olave, Ohio State
22. Packers: Christian Watson, North Dakota State
23. Cardinals: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
29. Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, Penn State
47. Commanders: Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
52. Steelers: John Metchie III, Alabama
57. Bills: George Pickens, Georgia
62. Chiefs: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
65. Jaguars: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
70. Jaguars, Calvin Austin III, Memphis
73. Colts: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
78. Browns: Khalil Shakir, Boise State
88. Cowboys: Bo Melton, Rutgers
90. Titans: Velus Jones, Jr., Tennessee
105. 49ers: David Bell, Purdue
Tight End
46. Vikings: Trey McBride, Colorado State
59. Packers: Greg Dulcich, UCLA
96. Broncos: Jelani Woods, Virginia
99. Browns: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina