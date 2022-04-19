Mel Kiper, Todd McShay create 3-round mock draft with 18 WRs, 5 QB, 4 RBs, 4 TEs

The 2022 NFL Draft is nine days away and that means it is once again time for Mel Kiper and Todd McShay to put together a dueling mock draft at ESPN. This latest 2022 NFL mock draft from ESPN’s draft analysts has them alternating picks through the first three rounds of the draft.

McShay opens with the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Kiper then has the Lions selecting Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. The three rounds close with the 49ers picking Purdue wide receiver David Bell at No. 105.

Most fantasy football dynasty leagues likely won’t be holding their player drafts until May or June. Mock drafts only help us so much, but it’s interesting for dynasty leagues to see where players are landing in anticipation of what kind of value they might have. For example, Kiper has the Falcons selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson as the first receiver off the board at No. 8 overall. The Falcons are in a rebuilding phase having dealt away Matt Ryan after failing to acquire Deshaun Watson. They may draft a QB at some point, but Marcus Mariota is their 2022 starter for the time being. It’s hard to get too excited about Wilson’s short-term prospects in Atlanta.

On the other hand, Kiper has North Dakota State’s Christian Watson as the fifth receiver off the board, going to the Packers at No. 22. He gains considerable short-term value, but we also don’t know how long Aaron Rodgers will be in town. This creates some balancing one has to do in making your picks.

As has become the norm in recent years, wide receivers are going to be the most notable players off the board. And yet, dynasty teams will have to roll the dice on some of these quarterbacks. Kiper has Liberty’s Malik Willis going to the Panthers, which offers considerable upside in terms of getting into the starting lineup sooner than later. Most folks view the 2023 QB class more positively, but that doesn’t mean dynasty league owners should sleep on some of the upside in this year’s class.

Here’s a look at the skill position players and their landing spots coming out of Kiper’s mock draft.

Quarterback

6. Panthers: Malik Willis, Liberty

20. Steelers: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

32. Lions: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

40. Seahawks: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

49. Saints: Sam Howell, UNC

Running Back

37. Texans: Breece Hall, Iowa State

38. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

87. Cardinals: James Cook, Georgia

97. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Wide Receiver

8. Falcons: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

10. Jets: Drake London, USC

15. Eagles: Jameson Williams, Alabama

19. Saints: Chris Olave, Ohio State

22. Packers: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

23. Cardinals: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

29. Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, Penn State

47. Commanders: Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

52. Steelers: John Metchie III, Alabama

57. Bills: George Pickens, Georgia

62. Chiefs: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

65. Jaguars: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

70. Jaguars, Calvin Austin III, Memphis

73. Colts: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

78. Browns: Khalil Shakir, Boise State

88. Cowboys: Bo Melton, Rutgers

90. Titans: Velus Jones, Jr., Tennessee

105. 49ers: David Bell, Purdue

Tight End

46. Vikings: Trey McBride, Colorado State

59. Packers: Greg Dulcich, UCLA

96. Broncos: Jelani Woods, Virginia

99. Browns: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina