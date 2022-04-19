Mike Tirico, Chris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark set to broadcast Sunday Night Football

NFL primetime broadcast booths are now set, as Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football and now Sunday Night Football have their broadcasting teams under contract. The latest has Mike Tirico taking over for Al Michaels on SNF. He will be joined by Chris Collinsworth, who stays in his usual spot as the analyst. They will be joined by Melissa Stark who will be the sideline reporter.

Tirico filled in well for Michaels when he took days off, so viewers won’t be totally take aback with Michaels’ departure. The other big changes are Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moving from Fox to take on Monday Night Football, while Michaels will be joined by Kirk Herbstriet to man the TNF booth.

Business is booming for these broadcasters, as salaries for Michaels, Buck and Aikman all appear to be $10 million or more a year. Tirico and Collinsworth’s contracts are unknown, but with television and streaming deals in the billions, there is money to be had.