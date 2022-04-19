What Predators need to do to clinch 2022 NHL Playoff berth

Thanks to a seven-game win streak in December and a five-game win streak in January, the Nashville Predators have managed to hold on to one of the two wild card spots in the Western Conference despite inconsistent play down the stretch. The Predators are in a good spot to make the Stanley Cup playoffs, but will need to survive a tough schedule to close out the season.

Nashville Predators

Division standing: 1st Wild Card (43-28-5), 91 points

Status: Nashville is tied with the Dallas Stars with 91 points, but hold the 1st tiebreaker (wins in regulation) 35-29. The Predators are four points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and five points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks.

Upcoming schedule: vs. Calgary Flames (4/19); at Tampa Bay Lightning (4/23); vs. Minnesota Wild (4/24); vs. Calgary Flames (4/26); at Colorado Avalanche (4/28); at Arizona Coyotes (4/29).

This closing schedule is brutal. Calgary, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Colorado are all playoff teams. Colorado might still be competing for the President’s Cup. Minnesota is still battling St. Louis for seeding. Tampa Bay is trying to hold on to third place in the Atlantic. This is the hardest remaining schedule in the league.

Odds to make the Stanley Cup playoffs: -450