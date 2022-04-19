How Vancouver or Vegas could make the Stanley Cup playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights are on the outside looking in as we approach the final 10 days of the NHL schedule. Both teams are in contention for third place in the Pacific Division or the two available wild card positions in the Western Conference.

Vegas Golden Knights

Division standing: 4th in the Pacific Division (41-31-5), 87 points

Status: Vegas is three points behind the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division and four points behind the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars for the two wild card positions. Vegas holds the 1st tiebreaker (wins in regulation) over Los Angeles and Dallas.

Upcoming schedule: vs. Washington Capitals (4/20); vs. San Jose Sharks (4/24); at Dallas Stars (4/26); at Chicago Blackhawks (4/27); at St. Louis Blues (4/29).

Vegas put themselves in a major hole with a 3-2 loss to the lowly New Jersey Devils on Monday. The remaining schedule, however, isn’t bad. Washington and St. Louis are playoff teams, but with both teams playoff seedings nearly set there is a likelihood they will be trying to rest some guys. Next Tuesday’s game against Dallas feels like it could be a do-or-die situation for Vegas.

Odds to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs: +190

Vancouver Canucks

Division standing: 5th in the Pacific (38-28-10), 87 points

Status: Vancouver is four points behind the Kings for third place in the Pacific Division and five points behind the Stars and Predators for the two wild card positions. Vancouver has a game in hand over the Kings.

Upcoming schedule: vs. Ottawa Senators (4/19); at Minnesota Wild (4/21); at Calgary Flames (4/23); vs. Seattle Kraken (4/26); vs. Los Angeles Kings (4/28); at Edmonton Oilers (4/29).

Home games against Ottawa and Seattle are great opportunities to get points, but Minnesota, Calgary and Edmonton are all going to be looking to sharpen their games before the start of the playoffs. A home game against the Kings on April 28 could make all the difference.

Odds to make Stanley Cup Playoffs: +600