What LA Kings need to do to clinch 2022 NHL Playoff berth

Despite stumbling in April and losing stalwart defenseman Drew Doughty for the rest of the season, the Los Angeles Kings are still holding on to third place in the Pacific Division with 90 points (40-27-10). The Kings are trying to hold off the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks with five games remaining.

Los Angeles Kings

Division standing: 3rd in the Pacific Division

Status: The Kings are three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and four points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks, however, have one game in hand.

Upcoming schedule: at Anaheim Ducks (4/19); vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4/21); vs. Anaheim Ducks (4/23); at Seattle Kraken (4/27); at Vancouver Canucks (4/28).

The Kings only face one team with a winner record in their final five, the season finale at Vancouver. That could be a game that determines the third spot in the Pacific or Vancouver could also be playing for a wild card. Vegas holds the 1st tiebreaker (wins in regulation) over Los Angeles (33 to 31), but the Kings hold the second tiebreaker (wins in regulation or overtime) over Vancouver (36 to 35).

Odds to make Stanley Cup Playoffs: -350