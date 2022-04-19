Devin Booker injures hamstring in Game 2 vs. Pelicans Tuesday, will not return

Update: Booker has officially been ruled out for the rest of the contest. The Suns lead the Pelicans 96-95 in the fourth quarter with about eight minutes left. It’ll be up to Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton to carry the Suns with Booker sidelined. He’ll finish the game with 31 points, one assist and two rebounds.

Official: Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness). Will not return tonight. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 20, 2022

Update: Booker is back on the bench but we’ll see if he eventually checks back into the game. Head coach Monty Williams later confirmed Booker is dealing with a hamstring injury and the team will know more after the game. It seems unlikely Booker will return to this game, even though he’s been on fire and the Suns need him down the stretch of a close contest. We’ll see how this plays out.

Devin Booker's back on the bench but wearing his warmups. — David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) April 20, 2022

The Phoenix Suns saw Devin Booker go to the locker room in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday. There didn’t appear to be any noticeable issues, as Booker walked back on his own power.

Devin Booker has headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/xRpwQux6ZS — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 20, 2022

This is a bad development for the Suns if Booker has a serious injury. The shooting guard has been on fire in Game 2, with 31 points on 12-19 shooting. Booker was particularly hot in the first half before cooling off in the third quarter. We’ll see if he’s able to return for this game.

If Booker is unable to come back, look for the Suns to ride with Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul in the backcourt in some fashion. Cameron Payne may also get some spot minutes, but the Suns are in a tight game and it’s hard to see them straying from their key guys.