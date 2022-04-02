Where will Wrestlemania be held in 2023?

Wrestlemania 38 is being billed by the WWE as the “most stupendous two-night event in Wrestlemania history” and will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on both Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. While we gear up for the event, let’s take a look at where next year’s event will take place.

Wrestlemania 39 will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on Sunday, April 2. Given the trend in recent years, it will most likely be turned into a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 1. SoFi Stadium was originally supposed to host Wrestlemania 37 in April of 2021. Due to prior COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California, however, the company decided to give 37 to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and move SoFi’s Wrestlemania back two years.

This will be the sixth Wrestlemania to be held in the Greater Los Angeles area and the seventh to be held in the state of California. Part of Wrestlemania 2 (1986) and Wrestlemania 7 (1991) were held at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. Wrestlemania’s 12 (1996) and 16 (2000) were both held at Honda Arena in Anaheim and Wrestlemania 21 (2005) was held at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The only other California event to not take place in the L.A. area was Wrestlemania 31 (2015) at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.

Of course, we’re a long ways away from any matches for this show materializing but since the SoFi venue was announced, there has been speculation that the main event of this event will feature Roman Reigns facing The Rock. Given that this show is already being billed as ‘Wrestlemania Hollywood’, it would be fitting for Hollywood’s biggest star to return to the squared circle one last time for a showdown with his cousin.