Wrestlemania 38: How to watch and what to watch for during two-night event

The “Grandest Stage of Them All” has finally arrived with the WWE presenting Wrestlemania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the previous two years, this will be a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Night 2 taking place on Sunday, April 3.

The main card for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Wrestlemania 38

Date: Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Wrestlemania 38

Both nights of this grand spectacle will feature a series of marquee matches that have been months in the making, which is to be expected from the biggest wrestling live event of the year. The headliner match is the winner-take-all title unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This is the final chapter of a rivalry that goes back seven years, one where the two combatants have previously met in the Wrestlemania main event twice.

The other big time championship matches for the show includes Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch going one-on-one with Bianca Belair.

There will also be plenty of celebrity involvement in matches for this year’s show as Sami Zayn will go one-on-one with actor/stuntman Johnny Knoxville, The Miz will team up with social media star/celebrity boxer Logan Paul to face the Mysterios, retired NFL punter/Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee will fight Austin Theory. We’ll also get the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will fight Kevin Owens during a special segment of “The KO Show.”

Full list of matches*

Night 1

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs

KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

The Mysterios vs. The Miz/Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Night 2

Title Unification Match - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina/Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything goes match)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

*Card subject to change