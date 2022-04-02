Stand and Deliver 2022: How and what to watch for NXT April PPV

Before everyone gets geared up for Night 1 of Wrestlemania 38 on Saturday night, NXT 2.0 will take the spotlight during the afternoon with its Stand and Deliver pay-per-view. The show will come live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas at 12 p.m. ET.

This will be the second ppv for the developmental show since rebranding as ‘2.0’ last September and the first being held outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando since the start of the pandemic two years ago. The last ppv was NXT held was War Games back in December.

How to watch Stand and Deliver

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Stand and Deliver

The main card will feature six matches and will be headlined by the main event where NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler will defend his belt against Bron Breakker. Ziggler came to NXT last month and won the title by defeating Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple-threat match. The former champ Breakker was not pinned in the decision and he’s been on a warpath to get his title back from the “Showoff.”

On the women’s side, we’ll have a fatal four-way match as NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Roe will defend her title against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray. Jade has been gunning after Rose and Toxic Attraction for several weeks and has made her title aspirations clear. Meanwhile, Shirai/KLR won the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last week and instead of facing Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, they elected to gun after Rose’s title instead.

We’ll also get a five-man ladder match for the North American Championship. Carmelo Hayes offered up the challenge and will defend against Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and Cameron Grimes/A-Kid/Roderick Strong.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

NXT Tag Team Championship - Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes (Ladder match)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther

*Card subject to change