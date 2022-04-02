Full card for Wrestlemania 38

The biggest extravaganza in the world of wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 38 coming live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the previous two years, the WWE spectacle will be a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Night 2 happening on Sunday, April 3. The main show for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The headliner of the show is a marquee showdown between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This is a title unification match and will be winner-take-all as the two goliaths will go toe-to-toe in their third Wrestlemania main event against each other.

Just below that main event are the two women’s title matches. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her belt against women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will take on Bianca Belair, marking the culmination of a feud that began at SummerSlam last August.

The show will also be notable for the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will step into the ring to fight Kevin Owens as part of a special Wrestlemania edition of the “KO Show.” The rest of the card will feature a variety of interesting matches, including celebrities like Pat McAfee, Johnny Knoxville, and Logan Paul all stepping into the ring for their respective matches.

Here’s the full Wrestlemania 38 card for both nights:

Full list of matches*

Night 1

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs

KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

The Mysterios vs. The Miz/Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Night 2

Title Unification Match - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina/Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything goes match)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

*Card subject to change