Full card for NXT Stand and Deliver

NXT 2.0 will get the action started for Wrestlemania weekend with the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view taking place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main show will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

The headliner match for the developmental brand’s showcase ppv will feature NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler defending his belt against former champ Bron Breakker. Ziggler came down to NXT last month and defeated Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple-threat match. Breakker lost his belt without being pinned and is now on a warpath to get it back.

On the women’s side, we’ll have a fatal four-way match as NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Roe will defend her title against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray. Jade has been gunning after Rose and Toxic Attraction for several weeks and has made her title aspirations clear. Meanwhile, Shirai/KLR won the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last week and instead of facing Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, they elected to gun after Rose’s title instead.

We’ll also get a five-man ladder match for the North American Championship. Carmelo Hayes offered up the challenge and will defend against Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and Cameron Grimes/A-Kid/Roderick Strong.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

NXT Tag Team Championship - Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes (Ladder match)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther

*Card subject to change