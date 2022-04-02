Full card for Night 1 of Wrestlemania 38

The biggest extravaganza in the world of wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 38 coming live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the previous two years, the WWE spectacle will be a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Night 2 happening on Sunday, April 3. The main show for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The first night will be anchored by a pair of championship matches in the women’s division. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. The other match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch going one-on-one with Bianca Belair, a feud that has been brewing since the former toppled the latter at SummerSlam.

The reported main event of Night 1 won’t be a match, but a segment, as Kevin Owens will host a special edition of the “KO Show” where he will fight none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin has not stepped into a ring for a match in 19 years and this technically won’t be a match, the spectacle of seeing him brawl in his home state of Texas is something certainly worthy of main eventing a night of Wrestlemania.

We’ll also find out who will be Vince McMahon’s handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins. Could it potentially be a rumored returning star from another company?

Full list of Night 1 matches*

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs

KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

The Mysterios vs. The Miz/Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

*Card subject to change