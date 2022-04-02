How to watch Wrestlemania 38 via live stream

The biggest wrestling extravaganza of the year is back with Wrestlemania 38 taking place live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday April 3. The main show for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Wrestlemania is the marquee event on the WWE calendar where the company unloads several high-profile matchups that you could only find at this event. The show will be headlined by the high-stake title unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

You will only be able to watch Wrestlemania via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for both nights of the PPV. The card is subject to change.

Night 1

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs

KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

The Mysterios vs. The Miz/Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Night 2

Title Unification Match - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina/Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything goes match)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos