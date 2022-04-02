How to watch Wrestlemania 38 via live stream

The biggest wrestling extravaganza of the year is back with Wrestlemania 38 taking place live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday April 3. The main show for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Wrestlemania is the marquee event on the WWE calendar where the company unloads several high-profile matchups that you could only find at this event. The show will be headlined by the high-stake title unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
You will only be able to watch Wrestlemania via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.
Below is a full list of matches for both nights of the PPV. The card is subject to change.
Night 1
Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs
KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens
Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent
The Mysterios vs. The Miz/Logan Paul
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)
The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
Night 2
Title Unification Match - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina/Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler
Edge vs. AJ Styles
Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything goes match)
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos