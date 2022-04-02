How to watch NXT Stand and Deliver via live stream

Wrestlemania weekend is here and kicking off the action on Saturday will be NXT Stand and Deliver coming live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main show will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

NXT 2.0 returns to pay-per-view for the first time since December and will have an interesting card to entertain you on Saturday afternoon. The headliner match will feature NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler going one-on-one with Bron Breakker.

You will only be able to watch Stand and Deliver via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

NXT Championship - Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

NXT Tag Team Championship - Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes (Ladder match)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther