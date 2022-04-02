What time Night 1 of Wrestlemania 38 starts, when main event starts on Saturday

The biggest extravaganza in the world of wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 38 coming live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the previous two years, the WWE spectacle will be a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Night 2 happening on Sunday, April 3.

The main show for Night 1 on Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Currently, six matches and a highly anticipated segment will be on tap for Saturday’s show. With the two-night setup, each match will get plenty of breathing room.

The reported main event will be the confrontation, fight, brawl, whatever you want to call it between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin during a special edition of the “KO Show”. Considering the nature of Wrestlemania’s to extend past midnight, I’d expect this main event segment to begin after 11:30 p.m. ET.

Full list of Night 1 matches*

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs

KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

The Mysterios vs. The Miz/Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

*Card subject to change