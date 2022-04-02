 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 2 Duke vs. No 8 UNC: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch Men’s Final Four matchup

The Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels face off on Saturday in the Men’s Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas vs Duke Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament tips off Saturday, as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 8 UNC Tar Heels. The game is set at the Caesars Superdome with tip-off scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-North Carolina in the Final Four at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (32-6) is in the Final Four for the first time since they won it all in 2015 and to get here, they defeated the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton Titans 78-61, No. 7 Michigan State Spartans 85-76, No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-73 and No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69. The Blue Devils have a chance to send Mike Krzyzewski out a winner with a couple more victories.

North Carolina (28-9) is the closest to a Cinderella in the Final Four even as a blue blood, checking in as a No. 8 seed, and they defeated the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63, No. 1 Baylor Bears 93-86, No. 4 UCLA Bruins 73-66 and No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks 69-49. The Tar Heels are off to a good start in Year 1 of the Hubert Davis era and a victory over their rival in this spot would make him an instant coaching legend for UNC fans.

Duke is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 151.

How to watch Duke vs. UNC in Men’s Final Four

Date: Saturday, April 2
Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live, Watch TBS, TBS App
Odds: Duke -4, O/U 151

