No. 2 Duke vs. No 8 UNC: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch Men’s Final Four matchup

The Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament tips off Saturday, as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 8 UNC Tar Heels. The game is set at the Caesars Superdome with tip-off scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-North Carolina in the Final Four at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (32-6) is in the Final Four for the first time since they won it all in 2015 and to get here, they defeated the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton Titans 78-61, No. 7 Michigan State Spartans 85-76, No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-73 and No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69. The Blue Devils have a chance to send Mike Krzyzewski out a winner with a couple more victories.

North Carolina (28-9) is the closest to a Cinderella in the Final Four even as a blue blood, checking in as a No. 8 seed, and they defeated the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63, No. 1 Baylor Bears 93-86, No. 4 UCLA Bruins 73-66 and No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks 69-49. The Tar Heels are off to a good start in Year 1 of the Hubert Davis era and a victory over their rival in this spot would make him an instant coaching legend for UNC fans.

Duke is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 151.

How to watch Duke vs. UNC in Men’s Final Four

Date: Saturday, April 2

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds: Duke -4, O/U 151