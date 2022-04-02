No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch Men’s Final Four matchup

The Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament tips off Saturday, with the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks facing off against the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats in the first game of the day. The game is set at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with tip-off scheduled for 5:09 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Kansas-Villanova in the Final Four at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas (32-6) is back in the Final Four the second time in the past four NCAA Tournaments, and they’ve done it by beating the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers 83-56, No. 9 Creighton Bluejays 79-72, No. 4 Providence Friars 66-61 and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes 76-50. The Jayhawks put themselves in a good position to win their first national title since 2008.

Villanova (30-7) has also been in the Final Four in two of the previous four March Madness events, and they got here with victories over the No. 15 seed Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 80-60, No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes 71-61, No. 11 Michigan Wolverines 63-55 and No. 5 Houston Cougars 50-44. The Wildcats will go for their third national championship in the last six NCAA Tournaments.

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 132.5.

How to watch Kansas vs. Villanova in Men’s Final Four

Date: Saturday, April 2

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds: Kansas -4.5, O/U 132.5