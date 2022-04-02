Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Valero Texas Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, and four golfers are tied for the top spot in Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Dylan Frittelli, and J.J. Spaun. All four sit at -10, with Scott Stallings at -9 and Matt Kuchar at -8 trailing just behind.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hossler is favored for victor at +425, Frittelli is +450, Snedeker sits at +600, and Spaun is +650. Stallings checks in at +900, with Kuchar and the -7 Gary Woodland at +1800.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. and you can watch every shot via ESPN+’s PGA Tour Live. For television coverage on Sunday, the Golf Channel will be on air from 1-2 p.m., and then NBC takes over from 2-6 p.m. or until a playoff is complete (which might be the most likely outcome considering this leaderboard).

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.