Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Valero Texas Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, and four golfers are tied for the top spot in Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Dylan Frittelli, and J.J. Spaun. All four sit at -10, with Scott Stallings at -9 and Matt Kuchar at -8 trailing just behind.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hossler is favored for victor at +425, Frittelli is +450, Snedeker sits at +600, and Spaun is +650. Stallings checks in at +900, with Kuchar and the -7 Gary Woodland at +1800.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. and you can watch every shot via ESPN+’s PGA Tour Live. For television coverage on Sunday, the Golf Channel will be on air from 1-2 p.m., and then NBC takes over from 2-6 p.m. or until a playoff is complete (which might be the most likely outcome considering this leaderboard).
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.
2022 Valero Texas Open Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (CT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (CT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|11:55 AM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Beau Hossler
|Dylan Frittelli
|11:44 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Matt Kuchar
|11:33 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Si Woo Kim
|Aaron Rai
|11:22 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Troy Merritt
|Charles Howell III
|11:11 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Chappell
|11:00 AM
|Richard Bland
|Anirban Lahiri
|Kevin Streelman
|10:43 AM
|Mito Pereira
|Lucas Glover
|Matt Jones
|10:32 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Chris Kirk
|Matthias Schwab
|10:21 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|Adam Hadwin
|Jhonattan Vegas
|10:10 AM
|Scott Gutschewski
|Ryan Palmer
|Martin Laird
|9:59 AM
|Adam Long
|Chad Ramey
|Peter Malnati
|9:48 AM
|Russell Knox
|Patrick Rodgers
|Nate Lashley
|9:31 AM
|Luke Donald
|Doc Redman
|Henrik Stenson
|9:20 AM
|Zach Johnson
|Brendan Steele
|Luke List
|9:09 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Vince Whaley
|Tony Finau
|8:58 AM
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|J.T. Poston
|Sahith Theegala
|8:47 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Roger Sloan
|John Huh
|8:36 AM
|William McGirt
|Lanto Griffin
|Jared Wolfe
|8:19 AM
|Robert MacIntyre
|James Hahn
|C.T. Pan
|8:08 AM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Andrew Putnam
|Peter Uihlein
|7:57 AM
|Henrik Norlander
|David Skinns
|Richy Werenski
|7:46 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Corey Conners
|Ben Martin
|7:35 AM
|Davis Riley
|Austin Smotherman
|Wyndham Clark
|7:24 AM
|Chesson Hadley
|Bill Haas
|Jim Herman