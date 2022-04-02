NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400

The 2022 Toyota Owners 400 will be held on Sunday, April 3rd with qualifying taking place on Saturday, April 2nd. The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia and the Richmond Raceway. The Toyota Owners 400 is a 300-mile race with 400 laps around the 0.75-mile track. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET after the practice session at 11:15 a.m. ET. Both the practice and the qualifying will air on FS1.

Richmond Raceway is one of the four tracks that utilize a two-lap qualifying format. The field will be split up into two groups and there will be a 15-minute warm-up or practice for each group. Then, Group A will have each car run two laps with the top five fastest times going to the final round and Group B will repeat. For the final 10 cars, it will be another single-car two-lap sprint with the times correlating to the first five rows in the race field.