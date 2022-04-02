How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota Owners 400 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, April 3rd with the 2022 Toyota Owners 400. The race is held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia which is a 0.75-mile track. The Toyota Owners 400 is a 300-mile race with 400 laps around the track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FOX. Before that, qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:15 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.
Richmond Raceway is one of the four tracks that utilize a two-lap qualifying format. The field will be split up into two groups and there will be a 15-minute warm-up or practice for each group. Then, Group A will have each car run two laps with the top five fastest times going to the final round and Group B will repeat. For the final 10 cars, it will be another single-car two-lap sprint with the times correlating to the first five rows in the race field.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400
Date: Saturday, April 2
Time: 11:15 a.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Qualifying Entry List
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|TBD
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|TBD
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|TBD
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|TBD
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|TBD
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|TBD
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|TBD
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|TBD
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|TBD
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|TBD
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|TBD
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|TBD
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|TBD
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|TBD
|23
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|TBD
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|TBD
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|TBD
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|TBD
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|TBD
|30
|Greg Biffle
|44
|TBD
|31
|Kurt Busch
|45
|TBD
|32
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|TBD
|33
|Alex Bowman
|48
|TBD
|34
|Cody Ware
|51
|TBD
|35
|Landon Cassill
|77
|TBD
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|TBD
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|TBD