 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota Owners 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 qualifying on Saturday at Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
AUTO: MAR 27 NASCAR Cup Series - EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, April 3rd with the 2022 Toyota Owners 400. The race is held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia which is a 0.75-mile track. The Toyota Owners 400 is a 300-mile race with 400 laps around the track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FOX. Before that, qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:15 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Richmond Raceway is one of the four tracks that utilize a two-lap qualifying format. The field will be split up into two groups and there will be a 15-minute warm-up or practice for each group. Then, Group A will have each car run two laps with the top five fastest times going to the final round and Group B will repeat. For the final 10 cars, it will be another single-car two-lap sprint with the times correlating to the first five rows in the race field.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400

Date: Saturday, April 2
Time: 11:15 a.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Qualifying Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 Garrett Smithley 15 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Justin Haley 31 TBD
25 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
26 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 TBD
28 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 TBD
30 Greg Biffle 44 TBD
31 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
33 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
34 Cody Ware 51 TBD
35 Landon Cassill 77 TBD
36 B.J. McLeod 78 TBD
37 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation