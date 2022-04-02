NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Toyota Owners 400

UPDATE: Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and William Byron advance to the final round of qualifying from Group A.

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 Toyota Owners 400. The race will be held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday, April 3rd. The track is 0.75 miles long making it one of the shorter NASCAR tracks in the season. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

The race usually lasts right at three hours. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, but qualifying will take place on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. ET. The qualifying session will consist of two rounds of two-lap qualifying. In the first round, Group A will run and then once they finish, Group B will run. The top five from each group advance to the final round where they each run two laps to determine pole position and the rest of the top five.

We’ll be providing live updates as the starting lineup is set for Sunday’s 2022 Toyota Owners 400.

Entry List