NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Toyota Owners 400

The Toyota Owners 400 takes place on April 3rd this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 CommScope Chevrolet, Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

UPDATE: Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and William Byron advance to the final round of qualifying from Group A.

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 Toyota Owners 400. The race will be held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday, April 3rd. The track is 0.75 miles long making it one of the shorter NASCAR tracks in the season. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

The race usually lasts right at three hours. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, but qualifying will take place on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. ET. The qualifying session will consist of two rounds of two-lap qualifying. In the first round, Group A will run and then once they finish, Group B will run. The top five from each group advance to the final round where they each run two laps to determine pole position and the rest of the top five.

We’ll be providing live updates as the starting lineup is set for Sunday’s 2022 Toyota Owners 400.

Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 Garrett Smithley 15 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Justin Haley 31 TBD
25 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
26 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 TBD
28 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 TBD
30 Greg Biffle 44 TBD
31 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
33 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
34 Cody Ware 51 TBD
35 Landon Cassill 77 TBD
36 B.J. McLeod 78 TBD
37 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

