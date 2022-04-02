 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch qualifying for NASCAR’s ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia with the running of the ToyotaCare 250. Practice, qualifying and the race itself will all be held on Saturday, April 2nd. The race will start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying is unique for races at Richmond. It is one of the four tracks that feature a two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up that begins at 8:20 a.m. ET. This will be followed by a single car, a two-lap qualifier that will determine the field for the race that afternoon. Qualifying will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the ToyotaCare 250

Date: April 2
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 ToyotaCare 250 Entry List

Pos DRIVER NBR Time
1 Sam Mayer 1 TBD
2 Brett Moffitt 2 TBD
3 Sheldon Creed 2 TBD
4 Bayley Currey 4 TBD
5 Ryan Preece 5 TBD
6 Ryan Vargas 6 TBD
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 TBD
8 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
9 Josh Berry 8 TBD
10 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
11 Landon Cassill 10 TBD
12 Daniel Hemric 11 TBD
13 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
14 John Hunter Nemechek 18 TBD
15 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
16 Austin Hill 21 TBD
17 Anthony Alfredo 23 TBD
18 Derek Griffith 26 TBD
19 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
20 Kyle Sieg 28 TBD
21 Myatt Snider 31 TBD
22 Jesse Iwuji 34 TBD
23 Joey Gase 35 TBD
24 Alex Labbe 36 TBD
25 Parker Retzlaff 38 TBD
26 Ryan Sieg 39 TBD
27 Rajah Caruth 44 TBD
28 Howie DiSavino III 45 TBD
29 Brennan Poole 47 TBD
30 Jade Buford 48 TBD
31 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
32 Harrison Rhodes 52 TBD
33 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
34 Matt Mills 55 TBD
35 J.J. Yeley 66 TBD
36 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
37 Dillon Bassett 77 TBD
38 Josh Williams 78 TBD
39 Mason Massey 91 TBD
40 Riley Herbst 98 TBD
41 Stefan Parsons 99 TBD

