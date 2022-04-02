How to watch NASCAR qualifying for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia with the running of the ToyotaCare 250. Practice, qualifying and the race itself will all be held on Saturday, April 2nd. The race will start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying is unique for races at Richmond. It is one of the four tracks that feature a two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up that begins at 8:20 a.m. ET. This will be followed by a single car, a two-lap qualifier that will determine the field for the race that afternoon. Qualifying will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the ToyotaCare 250

Date: April 2

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App