NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 2nd with the ToyotaCare 250. The race is held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The circuit is a .75-mile track and this race will consist of 250 laps for a total of 187.5 miles. The race wasn’t held in 2021 and makes its first return since 2020. The reigning champion is Justin Allgaier.

You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Live. The race usually lasts just at or under two hours. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. In 2018, Christopher Bell won with a time of 2:00:36. The 2019 race was won by Cole Custer who ran the race in 2:04:17. Allgaier took the checkered flag in 2020 with a time of 2:01:46.

Qualifying is set to take place the morning of the race at 9 a.m. ET. It will also air on FS1. We’ll be updating the results below as the starting lineup is settled for Saturday’s 2022 ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race.