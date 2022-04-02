 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway

The ToyotaCare 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on April 2nd this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Cars hit turn 2 during the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 2nd with the ToyotaCare 250. The race is held at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The circuit is a .75-mile track and this race will consist of 250 laps for a total of 187.5 miles. The race wasn’t held in 2021 and makes its first return since 2020. The reigning champion is Justin Allgaier.

You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Live. The race usually lasts just at or under two hours. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. In 2018, Christopher Bell won with a time of 2:00:36. The 2019 race was won by Cole Custer who ran the race in 2:04:17. Allgaier took the checkered flag in 2020 with a time of 2:01:46.

Qualifying is set to take place the morning of the race at 9 a.m. ET. It will also air on FS1. We’ll be updating the results below as the starting lineup is settled for Saturday’s 2022 ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race.

2022 ToyotaCare 250 Entry List

Pos DRIVER NBR Time
1 Sam Mayer 1 TBD
2 Brett Moffitt 2 TBD
3 Sheldon Creed 2 TBD
4 Bayley Currey 4 TBD
5 Ryan Preece 5 TBD
6 Ryan Vargas 6 TBD
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 TBD
8 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
9 Josh Berry 8 TBD
10 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
11 Landon Cassill 10 TBD
12 Daniel Hemric 11 TBD
13 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
14 John Hunter Nemechek 18 TBD
15 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
16 Austin Hill 21 TBD
17 Anthony Alfredo 23 TBD
18 Derek Griffith 26 TBD
19 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
20 Kyle Sieg 28 TBD
21 Myatt Snider 31 TBD
22 Jesse Iwuji 34 TBD
23 Joey Gase 35 TBD
24 Alex Labbe 36 TBD
25 Parker Retzlaff 38 TBD
26 Ryan Sieg 39 TBD
27 Rajah Caruth 44 TBD
28 Howie DiSavino III 45 TBD
29 Brennan Poole 47 TBD
30 Jade Buford 48 TBD
31 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
32 Harrison Rhodes 52 TBD
33 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
34 Matt Mills 55 TBD
35 J.J. Yeley 66 TBD
36 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
37 Dillon Bassett 77 TBD
38 Josh Williams 78 TBD
39 Mason Massey 91 TBD
40 Riley Herbst 98 TBD
41 Stefan Parsons 99 TBD

