How to watch the ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 2nd with the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. The circuit in Richmond, Virginia is a .75-mile track and this race will consist of 250 laps for a total of 187.5 miles. The race wasn’t held in 2021 and makes its first return since 2020. The reigning champion is Justin Allgaier.
The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Live. The race usually lasts just at or under two hours. In 2018, Christopher Bell won with a time of 2:00:36. The 2019 race was won by Cole Custer who ran the race in 2:04:17. Allgaier took the checkered flag in 2020 with a time of 2:01:46.
How to watch the ToyotaCare 250
Date: April 2nd
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Live streaming the ToyotaCare250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 ToyotaCare 250 Entry List
|Pos
|DRIVER
|NBR
|Time
|Pos
|DRIVER
|NBR
|Time
|1
|Sam Mayer
|1
|TBD
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|TBD
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|TBD
|4
|Bayley Currey
|4
|TBD
|5
|Ryan Preece
|5
|TBD
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|TBD
|7
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|7
|TBD
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|TBD
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|TBD
|10
|Noah Gragson
|9
|TBD
|11
|Landon Cassill
|10
|TBD
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|TBD
|13
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|TBD
|14
|John Hunter Nemechek
|18
|TBD
|15
|Brandon Jones
|19
|TBD
|16
|Austin Hill
|21
|TBD
|17
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|TBD
|18
|Derek Griffith
|26
|TBD
|19
|Jeb Burton
|27
|TBD
|20
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|TBD
|21
|Myatt Snider
|31
|TBD
|22
|Jesse Iwuji
|34
|TBD
|23
|Joey Gase
|35
|TBD
|24
|Alex Labbe
|36
|TBD
|25
|Parker Retzlaff
|38
|TBD
|26
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|TBD
|27
|Rajah Caruth
|44
|TBD
|28
|Howie DiSavino III
|45
|TBD
|29
|Brennan Poole
|47
|TBD
|30
|Jade Buford
|48
|TBD
|31
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|TBD
|32
|Harrison Rhodes
|52
|TBD
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|TBD
|34
|Matt Mills
|55
|TBD
|35
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|TBD
|36
|Brandon Brown
|68
|TBD
|37
|Dillon Bassett
|77
|TBD
|38
|Josh Williams
|78
|TBD
|39
|Mason Massey
|91
|TBD
|40
|Riley Herbst
|98
|TBD
|41
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|TBD