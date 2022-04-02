 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 ToyotaCare 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 ToyotaCare 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 2nd with the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Live.

The race is 250 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. In 2018, Christopher Bell won with a time of 2:00:36. The 2019 race was won by Cole Custer who ran the race in 2:04:17. Justin Allgaier is the reigning winner and took the checkered flag in 2020 with a time of 2:01:46.

Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win the 2022 ToyotaCar 250 with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Noah Gragson and John Hunter Nemechek. Allgaier has +650 odds to win the race again. Josh Berry also has +650 odds to win the race which rounds out the five drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag.

More From DraftKings Nation