Why are Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair fighting at Wrestlemania 38?

Night 1 of Wrestlemania 38 will bring us a title clash of two of the best female performers the company has to offer as Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair.

Let’s take a look at how this showdown at AT&T Stadium came to be.

Why are they fighting?

This feud began at SummerSlam last August when then-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair suddenly found herself without an opponent after it was announced that Sasha Banks wasn’t performing. Enter Becky Lynch, who officially returned from a year-and-a-half long maternity hiatus to replace Banks in the match. What resulted was a shocker as Lynch caught Belair off guard and defeated her in 26 second to win the belt.

Sensing the fans’ resentment over the decision, “Big Time Becks” quickly turned heel after SummerSlam and continued the program with the “EST”. The two had a one-on-one match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view that ended in a no-contest after a returning Sasha Banks attacked both of them. The three would then battle in a triple-threat match at Crown Jewel, one that saw Lynch escape with her belt.

Both Lynch and Belair would be drafted to Raw the following month, making the Raw Women’s Championship the priority. While they wouldn’t directly feud with each other for the next several months, they stayed in each other’s orbit with the champ noticeably ducking the challenger. At the Elimination Chamber PPV in February, Belair won the women’s chamber match, earning herself this long anticipated title opportunity at Wrestlemania.

Since then, the two have traded verbal and physical jabs on Raw. This week’s go-home show featured Belair using a pair of scissors to cut a significant chunk of Lynch’s hair, so we may see a different look from the champ on Saturday.

What should we expect from the match?

This match has the potential to steal the show on Saturday as both of them have known this match was coming since SummerSlam. Lynch is a perfectionist and wants to deliver the best performance on the biggest stage every time while Belair will want to top the memorable match she had with Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania one year ago.

Consequences of outcome

Traditionally storytelling points towards a clear Belair victory here after months of stalking Lynch for this opportunity. It would once again cement her as one of the top babyfaces in the entire company.

However, Lynch is currently one of the top dogs in the company and it would not be a surprise to see her walk out with the belt. However, that would create a sudden crisis of finding possible challengers on Raw at the moment. We’ll see what happens.