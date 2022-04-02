Full undercard for Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans Middlewight title fight

Boxxer will have its latest event take place on Saturday, April 2nd from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, England. There are 10 bouts on the card that lead up to a bout between Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans for the WBO Middleweight World Title.
The event gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET with ring walks for the main event set for 5:30 p.m. ET, but that could change depending on the length of the earlier bouts. The PPV will be available on Sky Sports in the UK and is TBA in the U.S.
Full Card for Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans
- Title fight: Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans, 10 rounds, WBO women’s middleweight title
- Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Bradley Rea vs. Lukas Ndafoluma, 8 rounds, middleweight
- April Hunter vs. Ester Konecna, 6 rounds, women’s super welterweight
- Michael Webster vs. TBA, rounds, cruiserweight
- Matty Harris vs. Phil Williams, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Hosea Stewart vs. Mait Metsis, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Lukas Cope vs. Lee Connelly, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Chloe Watson vs. Gemma Ruegg, 4 rounds, women’s super flyweight
- Georgia O’Connor vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 4 rounds, women’s super welterweight